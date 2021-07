BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a head-on collision Saturday along Highway 65.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 1 p.m. on Highway 65 near Burbank Street. A mini van and an SUV collided, CHP reports.

Traffic is closed on Highway 65 at Imperial Street.

We will update this story as we learn more information.