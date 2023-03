BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead in a crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Twisselman Road Tuesday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash involved a semi-truck and a sedan.

Officials say the crash blocked the northbound lanes.

It is not immediately clear what caused the crash or if there were others injured.

The coroner’s office will release the person’s identity at a later time.