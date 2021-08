BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Saturday evening near Weldon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports the collision at around 5;10 p.m. at Sierra Way and Limestone Drive just east of Isabella Lake. A witness reported a vehicle rollover and possibly two people were ejected.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.