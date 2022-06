BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was killed Wednesday night in a crash outside Mojave, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Backus roads on June 15 at around 8:40 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

One of the vehicles was reported seen driving recklessly before the crash, but the cause was not immediately known.