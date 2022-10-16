BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were killed in a crash Sunday night in Lamont, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 10:15 p.m. on South Vineland Road just south of Buena Vista Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. One vehicle was reported crashing into an orchard.

A CHP officer at the scene confirmed to 17 News two people inside a vehicle died in the collision.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and it remains under investigation.