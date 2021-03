BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a collision Wednesday evening along Trona Road, east of Ridgecrest, CHP said.

The single-vehicle rollover collision was reported at around 7:25p.m. on Trona Road about a half mile south of Highway 178, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The San Bernardino coroner has been called to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.