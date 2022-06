BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash south along Interstate 5 Sunday night south of Bakersfield.

The crash was reported at around 9:47 p.m. in northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Grapevine Road. A vehicle went off the roadway and about 100 feet down an embankment. At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash was immediately known.