At least 1 dead in crash along Comanche Drive east of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in collision Saturday evening along Comanche Drive east of Bakersfield.

The collision was reported just before 7 p.m. at Comanche Drive and Hermosa Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known, but a vehicle was reported to have collided with a semi truck and a pole. At least one person was pronounced dead by emergency responders. It was not clear if anyone else was injured.

Southbound traffic on Comanche Drive is shut down at Muller Road.

