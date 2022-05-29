BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a rollover crash along Alfred Harrell Highway Sunday night, according to CHP.

The crash was reported at around 8:10 p.m. on Alfred Harrell Highway near Hart Park. One vehicle rolled over and landed in a ditch off the road.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, at least one person has died and at least one person was ejected from the vehicle. It was not immediately clear how many people were traveling in the vehicle or other injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and is under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.