At least 1 dead in collision on Burlando Road in Kernville

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a crash along Burlando Road in Kernville, according to CHP.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on Burlando Road just north of Plater Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The vehicle involved went into a ditch and at least one person was killed. CHP says two toddlers were being taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not immediately known.

Northbound and southbound lanes were closed for the investigation.

