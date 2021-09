BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died after a vehicle collided into an almond tree northwest of Wasco.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported at 2;50 p.m. on Wildwood Road just south of Sherwood Avenue. A vehicle crashed into an orchard just west of the roadway, CHP says.

A cause of the collision was not immediately known.

