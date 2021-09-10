At least 1 dead in collision north of Willow Springs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a head-on collision Friday afternoon north of Willow Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just before 3:15 p.m. on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road just north of Backus Road. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a Honda Odyssey and Hyundai Sonata were involved in the collision.

It was not immediately clear how many others were injured in the collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.