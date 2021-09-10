At least 1 dead in collision north of Willow Springs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CHP logo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a head-on collision Friday afternoon north of Willow Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just before 3:15 p.m. on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road just north of Backus Road. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a Honda Odyssey and Hyundai Sonata were involved in the collision.

It was not immediately clear how many others were injured in the collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News