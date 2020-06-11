One dead in car fire on Hwy. 58 at Bena Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after their car veered off the roadway, overturned in a dirt field and caught fire on westbound Highway 58 at Bena Road this morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened at around 4:12 a.m. After the car caught on fire, the fire then spread to nearby grass. The fires have been put out, according to the department. The vehicle is being towed away from the area.

The department said it has learned that the vehicle’s left front wheel was flat and that the driver was driving on the rim, causing sparks to fly. The vehicle was also traveling at high rates of speed.

No other occupants were found in the vehicle, the department said.