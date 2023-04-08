BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was killed in a traffic crash involving three vehicles on northbound lanes of Interstate 5 on Highway 99 Saturday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash involved an SUV, a pickup truck, and a sedan. According to a CHP official, a Toyota sedan rear-ended the pickup and an SUV travelling northbound hit the pickup truck on its left side.

As a result, the crash ejected the driver out of the pickup.

This is a developing story.