BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after crashing on the Grapevine, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

Just after 11 p.m. two vehicles were possibly racing prior to one vehicle losing control and flipping on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Grapevine Road, according to CHP. All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were closed for several hours, they have since reopened.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in this crash or if drugs or alcohol played a factor in this deadly crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.