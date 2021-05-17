At least 1 dead after SUV becomes submerged in Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after an SUV entered the Kern River in northeast Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 2 p.m., a black Chevy Tahoe entered the water off Round Mountain Road east of China Grade Loop and became fully submerged. Crews are working on recovering the vehicle.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

More local news on KGET.com