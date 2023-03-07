BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 58 near California City Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash was reported around 1:53 p.m., according to CHP and one person was possibly ejected from one of the vehicles involved.

It is not immediately clear who died or if any others were injured in this crash.

The coroner will release the name of the person who died at a later time.