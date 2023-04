BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and emergency crews are investigating a “medical event” that left at least one person dead Friday night.

Police were dispatched to Brundage Lane near U Street just before 8 p.m. for three people found unresponsive in a vehicle. Upon arrival, it was confirmed the three subjects were unresponsive, department officials said.

A 17 News photographer at the scene says the coroner arrived at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.