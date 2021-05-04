Assistant City Manager Jacqui Kitchen, Public Works Director Nick Fidler leaving positions this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield will soon be losing two of its administrators.

Assistant City Manager Jacqui Kitchen and Public Works Director Nick Fidler have confirmed with 17 News that they have provided the city their two weeks’ notice.

Kitchen said she has accepted a job in the private sector. She said she is “incredibly grateful to the amazing staff and community members I have worked with over the years, and I look forward to remaining involved with the community.”

Fidler said he has accepted a position as public works director/engineer for the city of Menifee in Riverside County. His last day with the city of Bakersfield is May 24.

Fidler said his job with the city had become more stressful in recent years due to staffing shortages amid growing demand for services. He told 17 News that he’s very appreciative of the all of the opportunities given to him by the city of Bakersfield but welcomes the new challenge working for the city of Menifee.

Kitchen was appointed to the assistant city manager position in 2019. Prior to that, she worked as the development services director. She was first hired by the city in 2014 as planning director.

Fidler has worked for the city for 22 years and has been the public works director since 2014. He has also worked as assistant public works director, civil engineer and general services superintendent.