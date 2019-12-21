Assemblymember Vince Fong presents KGET with state resolution marking station’s 60th anniversary

Bakersfield Assemblymember Vince Fong presented KGET a state resolution, celebrating the station’s 60th anniversary.
KGET’s first broadcast was on Sunday, Nov. 8, 1959.
KGET General Manager Derek Jeffery and news director Michael Trihey received the resolution from Fong.
“The work this station does not only to share the news but also to share the good works of non profits and charities around our community, hel those in need help those that are always looking for a hand up so we can’t thank KGET enough,” he said.