Assemblymember Rudy Salas to host seminars to help seniors avoid fraud, scams

As scams continue to rise, Assemblymember Rudy Salas is hosting three seminars to help local seniors from falling victim to fraud.

Salas is partnering with the California contracting licensing board for the Scam Stopper seminars.

They’ll offer free tips on how to watch out for fraud, including identity theft, elder financial abuse and insurance scams.

Another seminar is scheduled for Tuesday at the Richard E. Prado Center at 2101 Ridge Road.

A seminar in Lamont is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the David Head Center at 10300 San Diego St.

Both seminars are from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.