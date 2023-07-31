BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong is extending his annual Free Pet Adoption event at the Kern County Animal Services.

From Thursday through Saturday Fong has 73 pets who were adopted from the shelter on Fruitvale Avenue.

Fong says although the event is over, he is not done and wants to find homes for 100 pets.

All the animals adopted from the county shelter for the event are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and licensed.

The Kern County Animal Care Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.