Assemblyman Vince Fong’s bill targeting illegal street racing passed by committee

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — A bill authored by Kern County Assemblyman Vince Fong aimed at targeting illegal street racing was passed by the Assembly Transportation Committee on Monday.

According to Fong’s office, AB 3 aims to curb illegal street racing by placing limitations on what’s called “exhibition of speed.” That includes burning out tires, revving engines, performing stunts and other activity that ultimately leads to racing.

The bill would impose the same penalties that currently apply to illegal racing to also apply to the exhibition of speed. The penalty provides judges the authority to suspend an individual’s driver’s license for up to six months.

“I authored this bill in response to what our local law enforcement officials have conveyed as a troubling trend throughout our community,” he said in a statement. “Street racing and exhibition of speed has spiked tremendously statewide, leading to tragic accidents and senseless deaths of our youth. This bill sends a strong message that this illegal activity will not be tolerated.”

The bill will next be considered in the Assembly Appropriations Committee in the coming weeks.