BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong kicked off the 5th Annual Free Pet Adoption Event at the Kern County Animal Services Thursday.

There are hundreds of pets at Kern County Animal Services in need of a loving home. Assemblyman Fong will cover the cost of the first 100 pet adoptions at the county shelter on Fruitvale Avenue.

Last year, 101 pets were adopted during the event. Pet adoption is something that assemblyman Fong hopes everyone will consider.

“We are encouraging the community to come down embrace pet adoption. I, myself have rescued two animals and I know the impact that they made on my life,” Fong said. “So we are just asking everyone to open up their homes and their hearts for these animals.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

All of the animals adopted from the county shelter will already be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and licensed.