Assemblyman Vince Fong introduces new bill aimed at improving preparedness for natural disasters

Assemblyman Vince Fong has introduced a new bill focused on helping vulnerable populations during natural disasters and improving local emergency preparedness plans.

Assembly Bill 2428 would require that the state Office of Emergency Services to work with representatives from access and functional needs populations when updating the State Emergency Plan.

Additionally, it requires that CalOES annually develop and disseminate lessons learned from past natural disasters to cities and counties.

“California must always seek to improve and innovate its preparation for natural disasters,” Fong said. “We have an obligation to ensure that the needs of all people, including the most vulnerable, are considered when preparing for emergencies. The Ridgecrest earthquakes that caused billions of dollars in damage must be learned from.”

AB 2428 will be heard in the Assembly Government Organization Committee in the coming weeks.