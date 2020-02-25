Assemblyman Vince Fong introduces bills aimed to address state’s homeless crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong has introduced three bills aimed at helping address the homelessness crisis in California.

One of the bills is AB 2870, which would provide $750 million for supportive housing to cities and counties that will create the infrastructure needed to get homeless immediately off public streets and into housing with tailored services.

AB 2871 would expand Medi-Cal coverage for substance abuse treatment to better assist those struggling with addiction.

Finally, AB 2872 would establish a statewide homeless database that would allow for more accurate and real-time information to aid in prioritizing homeless programs and improving accountability.

“These bills address the fundamental and root factors of our homelessness crisis, which include supportive housing, mental health, and substance abuse,” Fong said. “This package of bills were drafted based on countless hours of collaboration with our local homelessness service providers, wide range of community members, and housing thought leaders throughout the state.”

The bills are currently in the Assembly Rules Committee pending referral to policy and fiscal committees for a hearing.