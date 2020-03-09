Assemblyman Vince Fong introduces bill cracking down on illegal street racing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong has introduced a new bill aimed at cracking down on illegal street-racing activity.

Assembly Bill 2565 would implement penalties such as a driver’s license suspension for just the exhibition of speed racing, such as revving an engine and burning out vehicle tires in front of an audience in order to show off.

Under current law, street racing is illegal and includes several penalties. AB 2565 would implement the same penalties on people who exhibit other activities of street racing besides the actual racing.

“I authored this bill in response to what our local law enforcement officials have conveyed as a troubling and problematic trend in our neighborhoods,” Fong. “We need to increase the penalties for illegal street racing activities to send a message that this activity will not be tolerated.”

AB 2565 is co-authored by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale.