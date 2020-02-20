Assemblyman Vince Fong introduces bill aimed at providing tax relief for middle class

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong has introduced a bill aimed at providing tax relief for middle-class families and workers.

Assembly Bill 2715 would double the homeowners tax exemption, provide relief for renters, eliminate the minimum franchise tax for small businesses and lower the state personal income tax rate for the middle class.

“The middle class in California is getting crushed by the burden of taxes and costs of Sacramento policies,” Fong said. “The cost of living in California is driving out so many families to other states because they cannot bear this burden any longer. This is shameful—we must act now to provide the financial relief families need to see a future in this state.”

AB 2715 is currently in the Assembly Rules Committee and will be referred to policy and fiscal committees in the coming weeks, according to Fong.