Assemblyman Vince Fong honors Sikh Riders of America as 34th District’s Nonprofit of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong on Wednesday honored the Sikh Riders of America as the 34th Assembly District’s Nonprofit of the year, noting the fundraisers the group has held supporting public health, veterans and local law enforcement.

“We, as a community, are incredibly fortunate to have an organization like Sikh Riders of America who are always helping those in need,” Fong said in a release. “During this time, they donated over 5,000 face shields to our front-line workers when they were in need of PPE on top of their support for other local charities.”

Established in 2012, Sikh Riders of America formed after many Sikhs became the target of hate crimes. The group works to promote greater understanding, and has raised almost $165,000 to benefit local nonprofits including Kern County Blue Star Moms, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Bakersfield Chapter, American Legion Chapter 26 and the Kern County 999 Foundation.

The nonprofit’s president, Gurinder Singh Basra, said, “We are so honored to be a part of this community and to be able to make a difference at home.”