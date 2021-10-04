$6M check presented to CSUB to expand nursing and healthcare programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) on Monday presented a check for $6 million to Cal State Bakersfield to be used for the augmentation of its nursing and healthcare training programs.

“I am happy to champion more funding coming to CSUB to expand critically important healthcare programs in the valley,” Salas said in a news release. “Our local colleges are on the frontlines of healthcare in our community.”

He said the money will train more nurses and other health professionals and improve access to healthcare for thousands of families in the Central Valley. The money will be used to upgrade labs, raise the current family nurse practitioner program to a doctor of nursing practice program, attract expert faculty and staff and improve technology and resources, according to the release.