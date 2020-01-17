Assemblyman Salas introduces bill that provides instruction on how to properly retire state flag

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas has introduced a new bill that would provide instruction on how to properly retire the state flag.

Assembly Bill 1951 says that when a state flag is no longer fitted for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified manner through burning, similar to the instructions on how to properly retire the American flag.

The bill was created in partnership with Girl Scout Troop 2486 in Bakersfield after 17-year-old scout Emilee Carroll emailed Salas asking him to author the legislation when she said she could not find any information in the California statute about how to correctly retire the state flag.

“Our local scouts in the Central Valley are working hard to improve their communities,” Salas said. “I am glad that Emilee brought this idea to our office and is passionate about educating Californians on how to properly respect our state flag. I know our future and the well-being of our community is in good hands with these extraordinary young women.”

The bill Carroll initially thought of this idea as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. This award is given to scouts who tackle issues that help drive change in their communities.

After having a conversation with her father about retiring the American flag, Emilee was curious about the retiring process for the California flag.

“It is important to have a proper way to retire the flag so people can have pride in the state of California, just like people have pride in the United States of America,” Emilee said. “My hope is that as people retire the American flag, they begin to retire the California state flag with it and their pride and respect for the state of California will begin to grow.”

Emilee said she plans on creating an informational video for the public. The video will be provided to the Norris School District, where Emilee attends.