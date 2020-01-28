Assemblyman Salas introduces bill aimed at increasing access to telehealth services for underserved families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas has introduced a bill aimed at improving access to health care services for children and underserved families through telehealth.

Assembly Bill 2007 would ease restrictions on the use of telehealth services, removing a requirement that health centers establish that an individual is a patient through an in-person visit prior to receiving telehealth services.

The bill would also allow health centers to provide these services to a patient in community settings as long as clinic staff are at the sites.

Telehealth allows medical personnel to interact with patients through real-time video conferencing and send documents such as photos, x-rays and other health records.

“Valley families face many barriers that often prevent them from being able to access health services,” Salas said. “People in rural areas often have to drive long distances to appointments or can’t find dentists near their homes. AB 2007 will use technology to help reduce these barriers by allowing children and families to access important services such as dentistry at places where they already attend like school sites and local clinics.”