Assemblyman Salas hosting Trunk or Treat events across Kern County

Assemblyman Rudy Salas is hosting Trunk or Treat celebrations across Kern County next week.

Salas’ Office said the celebrations will kick off on Monday in Delano and will end on Halloween night with events in Bakersfield and Buttonwillow. There will be a total of 12 Trunk or Treat events that Salas is hosting, four of which take place in Bakersfield.

The celebrations are held in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Kern, Bakersfield Boys & Girls Club, city of Delano and other organizations and agencies.

Salas is expected to attend each event, which he “will join with community leaders to promote ‘a safe halloween’ where families, children and friends can safely trick-or-treat and enjoy fall festivities,” his office said in a press release.

For more information on these events, call (661) 335-0302.