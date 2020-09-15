Assemblyman Rudy Salas to host free workshop on how to apply for a state board or commission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas will host a free workshop Wednesday on how to apply for a state board or commission.

Topics for appointments that will be discussed during the Zoom workshop will include agriculture, education, health and human services, the delta and transportation, a news release said. Salas will be joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointments secretary, Cathryn-Rivera Hernandez, and a panel of Central Valley representatives serving on state boards or commissions.

The workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. To RSVP, call 661-335-0302 or 559-585-7170.