Assemblyman Fong to host pet adoption fair, pay for first 100 adoptions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) will cover the costs for the first 100 pet adoptions at next month’s pet adoption fair at Kern County Animal Services.

The event kicks off 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 and ends Saturday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

“There are many dogs and cats in desperate need of a good home,” Fong said in a news release. “Having two rescue dogs of my own, I know the wonderful impact a pet can bring into a home.”

Kern County Animal Services is located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.