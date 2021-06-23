Assemblyman Fong names JJ’s Legacy 34th District’s Nonprofit of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) announced Wednesday that JJ’s Legacy is the 34th Assembly District’s Nonprofit of the Year.

JJ’s Legacy educates county residents about the importance of organ donation and works to increase the number of registered donors.

“It is a privilege to be able to honor JJ’s Legacy for the incredible work they do in our community that gives the gift of life to others,” Fong said in a news release. “JJ’s Legacy has not only provided education on organ donation, but has gone beyond their core mission to serve families in need during the pandemic through food boxes and gas cards.”