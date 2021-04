BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Assemblymember Vince Fong has introduced a resolution to rename part of the Westside Parkway as the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway.

The proposal is set for a hearing in the Assembly Transportation Committee in the coming weeks.

Hall was the longest-serving mayor of Bakersfield and founded Hall Ambulance Service. Renaming the highway would coincide with the company’s 50th anniversary.

Hall died of a rare disease in 2018 at the age of 77.