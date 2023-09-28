BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET)— Fentanyl is the choice of drug dealers. It’s cheap, easy to get, and easily mixes with other drugs. It’s also the reason why a group of mothers united by tragedy met at the steps of Kern County Public Health. The group is still growing.

Amelia May lost her son three years ago to an overdose, but the pain is still new.

“He was everybody’s big brother,” said May. “He was the best brother. He was a great daddy, and he doesn’t get to be a daddy now because of fentanyl.”

Carrie Walker lost two sons to overdose.

“One of them was a father-to-be. He was having a little girl, and he was an amazing young man. 18 years old.” Her second son died four years ago after taking what he thought was a Xanax pill. It was laced with fentanyl. He was also 18 when he died. “My youngest son, he was going to college to be a welder. He was going to go into the Navy. He was working full-time. These kids are just kids,” said Walker.

Virtually every single M30 pill, or oxycodone the Kern Regional Crime Lab sees is counterfeit and contains fentanyl. But, Jasmeet Bains the first addiction doctor elected to the State Assembly, hopes to eradicate the plague and she has the funds to get started. $11 million in the fight against fentanyl.

“These funds are going to be used in Kern County all ways possible,” said Bains.

Bains said the funds are a start, but her ultimate goal is to lead the state in the fight against fentanyl with a statewide fentanyl task force. ” There are mothers that are here that are suffering,” said Bains. “There are people suffering in our community. Let’s put our words away, and show action for our community.”

AB-33, a bill sponsored by Bains, will establish a statewide fentanyl task force in California. The bill is on Governor, Gavin Newsom’s desk to be signed into law. The deadline is Oct. 19.