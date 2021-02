BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emmanuel Lutheran Church announced it has canceled its Ashes on the Street event planned for Wednesday due to COVID-19.

For the past 10 years, a small group of congregants from the church have gathered on Ash Wednesday to offer prayers, a brief liturgy and ashes to dozens of individuals and families on the corner of L Street and Truxtun Avenue.

The church said Lenten services will be offered online and may be accessed on its website and Facebook page.