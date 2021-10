BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET) — Myhwa Yoon was reported missing, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Yoon, 22, was last seen yesterday afternoon around 4 p.m. wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

She is described as Hispanic and Asian, about 5’5″, 140 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The Bakersfield PD is asking anyone with information to contact it at 661-327-7111.