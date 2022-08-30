BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2021, a record number of Americans – more than 107,000 – died from drug overdoses. And statistics from the first half of 2022 suggest – despite unprecedented attention to the issue – things are getting worse, not better.

That sense of alarm was in the air Tuesday when Adventist Health Bakersfield – one day in advance of National Overdose Awareness Day – held a press conference not just promoting their own recovery services – a handful of local institutions have programs – but getting the word out about today’s brand of street drugs. These street drugs kill at rates never seen before – and they’re killing people younger and younger.

“I’ve had multiple 14- to 15-year old patients who have had multiple overdoses and nearly died,” said Dr. Matthew Beare of Clinica Sierra Vista, “where their parents had to Narcan them on site within the last two weeks. So, it’s such a problem.”

Beare was referring to Narcan, a crucial OD-reversal nasal spray everyone should consider carrying. Because fentanyl, the chief killer among a range of dangerous drugs, is mixed with everything these days. When Adventist’s Mandy Herrera breaks that news to a patient, they don’t always believe her.

“‘Well, you have fentanyl in your system,’” Herrera said she tells patients. “ And they’re saying, ‘No, no, no, I don’t use that, and I’m being honest with you.’”

But, as Adventist pharmacist Sebastian Al-Saiegh notes, the chemical analysis doesn’t lie.

“We tell patients, doesn’t matter whether you’re using meth, doesn’t matter whether you’re taking Xanax, doesn’t matter whether you’re taking Percocets or Oxycodone,” he said, “if you’re not obtaining it from an actual pharmacy, there is a chance if you’re buying it from the streets that’s it’s laced with fentanyl.”

The cost is high – in Kern County, at least 60 percent of overdose deaths involve fentanyl.

And the latest numbers from the Kern County coroner’s office show the county on track for yet another record-setting number of deaths from the illicit drug.

Through Sunday, 180 Kern County residents have died this year from overdoses of fentanyl or related synthetic opioids. That puts us on track for 272 fentanyl deaths in 2022, a 17 percent increase from 2021. It’s also more than double the 125 who died in 2020.

The loss of human life alone is staggering, but the numbers demonstrate that the effects of the drug overdose crisis are even broader, with enormous individual and societal costs. In 2017 the opioid crisis was declared a public health emergency. Today, if anything, it’s a greater crisis still.