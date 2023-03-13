KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) – Kernville is seeing drastic changes just days after being hit with a storm that brought severe flooding. However, these changes might not last as Kern braces for another storm this week.

“The river has never been anything like that that I’ve seen ever, so it was pretty eye-opening,” Kernville Resident Mike Dougherty said.

Dougherty and his wife Tracy witnessed the flooding themselves and shared they are both shocked to see the difference a few days can make. Kernville dangerously flooded just days ago, but now the same areas are nearly dry.

However, the river is still full of water and another storm is heading this way. Tracy Dougherty hopes it’s not worse than the last.

“I hope not it would be hard to imagine, but now we are prepared for the worst […] now we know what’s going to happen the next time the flood comes to our own home and to our neighbors and stuff,” Dougherty said.

The Dougherty’s said community members have been getting sandbags and are ready to help when the storm comes.

“It’s a great community up here and everybody is so friendly and everybody’s always ready to lend a hand if you need it,” Dougherty said.

During the last storm, officials told residents in the area to flee because the water levels became life-threatening, yet many throughout the day witnessed it for themselves before leaving.

Some might call the move questionable in an emergency, but Dougherty disagrees.

“We don’t see a lot of action like that up here, so everybody wants to see it,” Dougherty said.

Kernville Resident John Howells watched as well. As the homes across from him were covered in water and said for the next storm, it is crucial to work together.

“Keep your eye open, keep your ear open, listen to your neighbor, check on your neighbor, that was a big thing when this came through my lodge alone, we did health checks with all of our people in those areas that were affected and thank God everybody is okay,” Howells said.

Kern County is projected to be hit with another storm and the evacuation orders in Kernville due to flooding remain.