BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Finance said California lost nearly 118,000 people in 2021 year, leaving the state’s population at just over 39 million residents.

Officials said the drop is the result of declining birth rates and more deaths due to COVID-19. Also, fewer people are moving to the state.

While big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco lost population, the numbers actually show population growth inland.

Bakersfield had a growth rate of zero point 7 percent. Wasco experienced a 5.8 percent increase in population, and the Delano saw a 2.4 percent increase.

On the other hand, the city of Taft had a 4.7 percent decrease in population