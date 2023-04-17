BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a series of intense storms this winter left our mountains with record snowpack, the Central Valley is bracing for potentially disastrous floods as the weather warms, leaving many homeowners thinking about flood insurance.

Experts say a few hot days this spring and summer could result in snowmelt overtaking Highway 178 and washing into Bakersfield, causing growing fears of property damage in the area.

“Just in the last few weeks we’ve been receiving a lot of phone calls with people adding flood insurance to their existing policies,” Bakersfield Farmers Insurance agency owner Mary Davalos said.

Davalos said she has seen an uptick in Bakersfield residents interested in flood insurance amid the concerns over snowmelt. Brightway Insurance agency owner Scott Harp warns homeowners who are thinking about adding the protection to make a decision soon.

“I would do it quickly because there are parts of Bakersfield where the restrictions are going to come,” Harp said.

Harp pointed out there are already some moratoriums in outlying Bakersfield areas, such as Isabella, Kernville and Poso.

“From the storms we had in January and February, there was flooding in those areas. Therefore, its almost like getting diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, then trying to get health insurance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Davalos said recently she has seen policy costs rise in general, although not specifically related to fear over potential floods, adding the cost for flood insurance can vary widely.

“$1,800, $1,500, $800, it all depends on the property,” Davalos said.

Harp says he personally has not seen costs rise for flood policies, but agrees there are many factors that go into the pricing decision.

“Prices are going to range widely on a few factors: the age of the home, how the home sits. Is it on a slab? Is it raised? Does it have a basement?” Harp said. “I shop the market to make sure that the price is right for the home that you have for what you need and every company is slightly different.”

He noted the federally-backed National Flood Insurance Program has a 30-day waiting period before it kicks in, which would leave homeowners hoping an unpredictable warm spell would not come before then.