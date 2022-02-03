Arvin woman killed in suspected street racing crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 19-year-old woman killed in a fiery suspected street racing crash on Panama Lane Wednesday night has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

She has been identified as Bianca Danielle Flores, 19, of Arvin, according to the coroner’s office.

Bianca Flores’ family organized a GoFundMe for her funeral expenses. You can donate here.

Around 6:20 p.m. the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a three-vehicle collision on Panama Lane near Akers Road, according to BPD.

A Ford Mustang was racing with a motorcycle eastbound on Panama Lane when the driver of the Mustang lost control and veered into the westbound lane colliding head-on with Flores’ vehicle killing her and sending her passenger to the hospital with moderate injuries. Flores died at the scene.

The motorcyclist who was allegedly racing the Mustang fled the scene, according to BPD.

The police arrested the driver of the Mustang, Iqbal Singh, 35, according to police. Singh faces charges of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and street racing. Singh will be booked into the Kern County Jail after he is released from the hospital.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.