Arvin woman dies in crash on Comanche Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol suspects alcohol may be a factor in a deadly crash that killed a 24-year-old Arvin woman on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 12 p.m. on Comanche Drive near Edison Highway. CHP says the woman didn’t stop at a stop sign, lost control and hit another vehicle and motorcycle. A couple and a little girl in the other vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries, and the motorcycle rider was not hurt.

CHP also says it appears the driver who was killed was not wearing her seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.