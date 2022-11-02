BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Arvin said its transit staff are now trained in spotting possible opioid overdoses and its buses will be equipped with Narcan, according to release from the city.

Officials said Wednesday, Arvin Transit buses are now equipped with Narcan kits in case of an opioid-related emergency on the transit vehicles.

In 2018 Acting Chief Ghazalpour introduced the Narcan program to the Arvin Police Department and has been used to save lives, according to city officials. The Narcan program in the Arvin Police Department has shown effectiveness in “countless” overdose reversals, officials said.