Arvin to discuss mask enforcement measures

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) – The city of Arvin has seen some of the highest rates of COVID-19 across the county. Recent data by zip code released by the Kern County Public Health Department reports that Arvin, a city with just over 22,000 residents, has 164 cases. ​

“It’s scary,” said Arvin Councilwoman Olivia Trujillo. “I’m in a situation where I can speak for myself. I am a breast cancer survivor and recently in 2017 it became a bone disease, so I am one of the vulnerable people that can get infected. Besides my age, I’m 63.”​

According to the data, only the much-more-populous zip codes in Bakersfield and Delano have more reported cases than the small city of Arvin.​

“I think it’s irresponsible, they’re just not caring,” said Trujillo.​

In response to the high number of cases, the Arvin City Council passed an ordinance several weeks ago requiring the use of masks by all employees at any business in the city. And more recently, councilmen passed another ordinance that requires all businesses to post signs encouraging customers to wear a mask.

Councilwoman Trujillo says businesses have responded well to the ordinance. She says the city has not had to issue any citations. Yet the problem isn’t the businesses, it’s the customers. ​

“There’s a lot of resistance,” said Trujillo. “People just don’t want to wear them.”​

That’s what Tuesday night’s meeting will focus on. The Arvin City Council will discuss options of enforcement for face masks. ​

The public hearing begins at 6 p.m. via teleconference.​ You can listen in by calling 1-866-899-4679 Access Code 940-472-245#.