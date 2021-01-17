Arvin sees four fires in one week; two local businesses burned

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) – The City of Arvin saw four fires this past week – one on Tuesday, one on Friday, and two this morning. The fires were all located around the city’s main road – Bear Mountain Blvd. They threatened local businesses nearby.

Arvin Mayor Olivia Trujillo visited the aftermath of the fires today.

“We’ve been hit with a string of fires and I’m really concerned for our residents,” Trujillo said.

The fire on Tuesday and one this morning happened at abandoned buildings. She suspects arson for both of them.

“The fire caused on Tuesday was a homeless encampment,” Trujillo said. “It’s an abandoned building, it’s in the process of being demolished and we are going to bring up an urgent care.”

The two other fires almost completely burned down two local businesses. One was peters funeral home, and the other – angelique boutique. Both were caused by problems with electricity or gas.

“When we see multiple fires in such a short period of time, instantly the alarms go off, something must be going on here, but sometimes things just align,” said Andrew Freeborn with Kern County Fire.

Freeborn says around this time of year, it’s common to see an increase in fires.

“During the winter months you have more people decorating,” Freeborn said. “You have the fires in the home, more cooking fires, more heating that’s occurring. So we typically do tend to see more fires.”

Kern Fire encourages anyone with information on these fires to call the anonymous tip line – at 1-800-FIRE TIP.