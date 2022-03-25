BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Federal Transit Authority has given the City of Arvin a $2.9 million grant to build a microgrid infrastructure and two more electric buses.

Not only will the microgrid and electric buses help reduce air pollution, thus improving the air quality. Powering the buses with clean renewable energy will also save the city money by lowering energy costs.

“The City is currently in the early planning stages of what will be an unprecedented project in a small rural disadvantaged community to construct a renewable source of solar power,” said City Manager Jeff Jones. The microgrid will also save the City at least $ 1 million in energy costs over the next ten years.”

Proposed microgrid layout

This is the next step for Arvin in efforts to have all buses powered by electricity by 2025, according to Transit Manager Hesham Elshazly. By taking this step Arvin hopes to reduce vehicle and carbon emissions while encouraging non-motorized and multimodal transportation.

“Arvin will also build more sidewalks bike paths, and plant trees throughout the community as its first line of attack against climate change,” Elshazly said.

While Arvin continues to struggle with air quality, the electric buses and construction of the microgrid is a step in the right direction.

“In February 2021, Arvin, Lamont, and several surrounding communities were selected by the California Air Resources Board as an AB 617 community,” Arvin’s Grant Writer Christine Viterelli said. “This microgrid project further supports our City’s desire to pursue clean transportation projects that reduce air pollution and energy dependency and provides multiple health benefits for the residents.”